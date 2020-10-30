Romanus Okoye

A coalition of civil rights groups known as New Nigeria Network, led by former chairman, Nigeria Bar Association, Ikeja, Adesina Ogunlana has explained that EndSARS is a metaphor about everything wrong in Nigerian and not just a unit of the Nigerian police. They insist that a new Nigeria is possible and the protest as an unfinished business cannot be abandoned untill its purpose is fulfilled.

The groups and their leaders comprise, Adesina Ogunlana, chairman, Radical Agenda Movement in the Nigerian Bar Association (RAMINBA); Gbenga Komolafe, General Secretary, Federation of Informal Workers’ Organisations of Nigeria and chairman, Coalition for Revolution (CORE); Sanyaolu Juwon, Take It Back Movement; Ayo Ademuluyi, Movement for A Socialist Alternative (MSA) and Kunle Wiseman Ajayi Socialist Workers and Youth League (SWL).

While addressing journalists at a conference held in Lagos few days ago, the group noted that age factor, peculiar leadership, technology, durability, class character were some of the key features of the protest that led to its acclaimed success.

The group stated that their seven new demands to include immediate fulfillment of 5-for-5 earlier demands, replacement of Inspector General of Police and all the service chiefs, reversal of power and fuel price hikes, stopping jumbo salaries for political office holders and placing them on minimum wage, increment of education and health sectors budgets .