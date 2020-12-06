By Omoniyi Salaudeen

A call has gone to the Lagos State Government to include the families of victims of #EndSARS protest in its compensation package.

The call was made, Friday, by Chairman of the Cherubim & Seraphim Unification Church of Nigeria, Lagos State chapter, Apostle Joseph Adagba, during the end-of-year Christmas Outreach 2020 organised in collaboration with the Lagos State Public Service Christian Fellowship and the Chapel of Christ the Light, Alausa.

While commending Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for fulfilling his promise to compensate the families of policemen lynched during the protest, Apostle Adagba also pleaded for extension of the same gesture to individuals genuinely affected by the activities of the hoodlums.

He said: “When the news of the N60 million compensation to the families of the six policemen killed during the #EndSARS protest hit the airwaves some days back, we commended the governor for the step taken. The governor has shown that he is truly a man of his words.

“However, we are appealing to him to do same for families of those who genuinely died in the course of the protests either in the hands of security operatives or any such reason that claimed their lives. This should also extend to genuine business owners who suffer various losses during the period.”