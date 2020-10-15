Solomon Ayado, Lafia

There is confusion currently in Nasarawa state as the Police command on Thursday directed all area commanders, Divisional Police Officers to ensure adequate security of protesters in case there is any demonstration.

There are allegations that the police refused to issue permit to some persons who applied for permission, seeking police coverage in the state to peacefully join the nationwide protests.

There is confusion amidst tension on whether or not, the police can exhibit brutality on whoever carries out any protest in the state.

However, Commissioner of police, Bola Longe, who denied the allegations, said instead policemen are instructed to be civil and to adopt the best professional approach in handling all forms of protests in the state.

The command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Ramhan Nansel disclose this to journalists, on Thursday, in Lafia via telephone.

Nansel revealed that the state police Commissioner, CP Longe had a meeting with the officers and ordered them to safeguard but only peaceful and law-abiding protesters.

While appealing to protesters to maintain law and order, in line with provisions of the law, he insisted the police would not tolerate any act of rascality.

The CP however warned that “the force would not tolerate or accept unlawful protest or hide under guise to loot or vandalize properties of citizens.”

At the moment, there is no case of any protest across the thirteen local government areas in Nasarawa state.