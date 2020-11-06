Uche Usual, Abuja

In what is seen as massive clampdown on individuals and corporate organizations that powered the #EndSARS protest, the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has granted the Central Bank of Nigeria’s request to freeze the accounts of 19 identified individuals involved in the movement that almost became an uprising.

A document seen by TheCable showed that the CBN filed the request on October 20, 2020, and the court granted the request on November 5.

Earlier in the week, the international passport of another #EndSARS promoter, Modupe Odele was seized and her trip aborted by the Nigeria Immigration Service.

Immigration Spokesman, Sunday James said she was placed under travel restriction and left the Service with no option than to enforce it.