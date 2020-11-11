Godwin Tsa, Abuja, Desmond Mgboh, Kano, Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure, Eziomume Solomon, Nnewi

AN activist, Kenechukwu Okeke, has dragged 50 prominent Nigerians before an Abuja Chief Magistrate’s court over their alleged roles in the #EndSARS protests that took place last month.

They include Senior Pastor, Daystar Christian Centre, Pastor Sam Adeyemi; activist, Aisha Yesufu; ex-Super Eagles legend, Kanu Nwankwo; a former Director General, Bureau for Public Sector Reform, Dr. Joe Abah; journalist, Kiki Mordi, and actors, Yul Edochie and Uche Jombo.

The suit filed on Monday pursuant to sections 88, 109(a), 110(1)(c) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015, also listed musician Damini Ogulu (Burna Boy), David Adeleke (Davido), Folarin Falana (Falz) and social media comedians, Debo Adebayo (Mr Macaroni), and Maryam Akpaokagi (Taoma), as defendants.

Others are Peter and Paul Okoye, Innocent Idibia (Tuface), Bankole Wellington (Banky W), Tiwa Savage, Michael Ajereh (Don Jazzy) and Yemi Alade.

The list of defendants also include some social media influencers like Feyikemi Abudu, Olorunrinu Oduala, Pamilerin Adegoke, Japhet Omojuwa, Ayo Sogunro and Deji Adeyanju.

The claimant, who is a resident of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, alleged that during the riot, his properties were destroyed and the defendants who promoted the #EndSARS protests must be brought to justice.

In his supporting affidavit, Okeke stated that the defendants played active roles in the protest which later became violent.

He averred “That the 1st to 50th accused persons between the 3rd day of October 2020 and the 28th day of October 2020, using Twitter, an Internet web source with URL https://www.twitter.com within the jurisdiction of this honourable court did conspire amongst themselves to commit misdemeanour, to wit, promoting and acting in such a manner, with intent to assist in the promotion of #EndSARS and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 97(2) of the Penal Code Act, C53 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

“That the 1st to 50th accused persons with intent to carry out some common purpose, assemble in such a manner or being assembled under the composition of #EndSARS as to cause persons in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, to fear on reasonable grounds that such assembly needlessly and without any reasonable occasion may provoke other persons tumultuously to disturb the peace.

“Properties belonging to the complaint were egregiously destroyed by some riotous and tumultuous persons instigated and incited by the 1st to 50th accused persons.”