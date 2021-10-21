From Ben Dunno, Warri

The Delta State Police Commissioner, CP Ari Muhammed Ali, has expressed gratitude to all stakeholders, particularly human rights groups and youths, for the peaceful conduct of the #EndSARS anniversary protests, which were held on Wednesday in the state.

Making the commendation in a statement made available to newsmen in Warri on Thursday, the police chief said he was particularly impressed with the way and manner all those involved in the protest march around some cities conducted themselves all through the period it lasted.

‘My Command was very peaceful all through the #EndSARS one year anniversary protest yesterday and this was largely due to the maturity and sense of discipline displayed by protesters who filed out in reasonable numbers in some parts of the state to identify with the movement,’ the commissioner stated.

‘I want to particularly extend my appreciation to the various human rights groups, activists, youths, sister security agencies and other stakeholders who have made one or two impacts in ensuring that the Delta state was peaceful during the EndSARS anniversary.

‘I also want to thank the Governor, Senator (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, who took some proactive steps as well but giving the youths the right sense of belonging prior to the day the #EndSARS anniversary was announced”, stating the move also helped in sustaining the peace in the state.’

Delta was among the states that recorded no violence all through the activities marking the one year anniversary of #EndSARS protests across the country on Wednesday, with Lagos and Abuja FCT recording some level of civil disturbance due to the actions of some protesters.

