Jude Chinedu, Enugu

The Anglican Archbishop of Enugu Ecclesiastical Province, Emmanuel Chukwuma, has warned the Federal Government against deploying military troops to quell the ongoing #EndSARS protests and riots across the country.

Bishop Chukwuma, speaking for the first time since the protests began a week ago, warned that using the military to engage the protesters will be a wrong move which will result in dire consequences for the country.

‘Government should be very careful about unleashing soldiers on the protesters because it is not going to be an easy thing. They should not use force at all. It is a matter of persuasion and assurances to the youths that they will attend to their demands.

‘I must commend Buhari for being able to listen to the youth’s plea and taking necessary actions,’ Chukwuma said.

He demanded that the government should get to the root cause of the uprising with the aim of addressing them rather than employing force.

According to him, ‘it is important for the government to know that these children are frustrated and what they should do therefore is to set up a committee in every state that will speak to these people. They have leaders in various states.

‘Government should identify their leaders in each State and let the members of these committees sit down with these youths and find out from them what they want for peace to reign. What is your problem and what do you want us to do?’