Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, has cautioned the anti-SARS demonstrators in the state to desist from acts capable of breaching public peace and security and vandalisation of property.

Abiodun gave this warning in a statement issued at the weekend by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin.

The governor expressed displeasure at vandalisiation of police formations, public properties and molestation of innocent citizens as witnessed in the last few days of the protest.

“Whilst we respect the rights of citizens to ventilate their views on any matter of concern and not condoning the excesses of SARS, such views should be expressed in manners that do not undermine law and order or security and safety of lives and property.

“We cannot condone illegalities and lawlessness in an attempt to call attention another issue.

“It is gratifying that President Buhari, as the Commander-in-Chief, has given appropriate directives to the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) on this issue and IGP has taken some immediate steps in this direction.

“Ogun State government is closely monitoring developments in this regards and enjoins parents and guardians to prevail on their children and wards to refrain from any act that may pitch them against the law.

“The youths are, in particular, the focus of the Building Our Future Together Agenda of our Administration. Therefore, their safety and security are topmost priorities, the same way we have responsibility for safety and welfare of all residents and citizens of Ogun State”, Abiodun was quoted to be saying in the statement.

Meanwhile, Police in Ogun State, on Saturday arrested no fewer than twenty three members of the #ENDSARS protesters in Abeokuta, the state capital.

A statement by the spokesperson of the State Command of the Nigeria Police, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the protesters were arrested during when the protest which was meant to be peaceful but turned violent.

According to the statement, the protesters had gathered in their hundreds as early as 7a.m on Saturday at Panseke Area of the Abeokuta metropolis in continuation of their protest against SARS, despite the advice from the Police Command and other stakeholders to cancel the protest for fear of it being hijacked by hoodlums and miscreants.

“Surprisingly, the protesters who were appealed to by the Alake and Paramount ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo and the State Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, left the Ake Palace and headed to the Palace of Olowu of Owu Kingdom, Oba Adegboyega Dosunmu, where the traditional festival of Owu Day was ongoing and violently distrupted the ceremony which had the former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and the State Deputy Governor, Engineer Noimot Salako-Oyedele in attendance”.

“They also damaged the back windshield of the deputy governor’s official car before heading to SARS office at Magbon where they fired some gunshots at the men and injured one Sgt Akabudike Augustine”.

“Consequently, men of the outfit dispersed them and subsequently arrested 23 amongst them. Some of their vehicles abandoned at SARS office were recovered and searched”.

“Three guns namely; one pump-action, two locally made pistols, some rounds of ammunition and assorted charms were recovered in one of the vehicles with registration number Lagos KRD 551GJ”. Oyeyemi stated in the statement.

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, has again appealed to parents, community leaders and other stakeholders to call their wards to order, stressing that the command will not fold its arms while hoodlums unleash violence on his officers and men for just no reason.