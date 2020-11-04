(Akeem Abas, NAN)

A youth group, under the umbrella Omituntun Initiative in the Diaspora (OID), has lauded Gov. Seyi Makinde’s approach in handling the #EndSARS protest in Oyo State.

This is contained in a statement, signed by its spokesperson, Ayotomiwa Adebayo, and made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that OID is a socio-political support group to the Oyo State Government under the leadership of Makinde.

The group commended the governor for ensuring peace and order in the state during the recent #EndSARS protest, and appealed to the youths, especially those from the state, to embrace peace and tap into the lofty opportunities of the Makinde-led administration.

The group said that the grievances of the youths, through the peaceful protest, have been noted. “The voice of Nigerian youths have been heard loud and clear even beyond Nigeria.

“Gov. Seyi Makinde has taken proactive actions in achieving a youth-oriented government through meaningful programmes, including youth development initiatives and entrepreneurship skills,” it said.

Mr John Oyedeji, representative of OID, Dublin Chapter, urged the governor to remain focused on delivering dividends of democracy to the good people of Oyo State and building a better future for its youths.

Mr Tunde Olarinoye, the OID Youth Ambassador in Germany, commended the governor for protecting youths in the state during the protest for good governance.

Olarinoye said that the governor’s quick intervention during the peaceful demonstration made a huge difference in restoring peace, law and order in the state.

“His rare leadership qualities, crisis management experience and conflict resolution approach exhibited during and after the protest in the state are highly commendable,” he said.

Mr Tosin Adegoke, the OID youth representative in Canada, said that Makinde’s people-oriented government and his all-inclusive programme embedded in his development plans will surely have positive effect on young people as the future leaders.

Mr Abiola Olopade, the UK OID Youths Ambassador, appreciated the governor for his continued good governance for the people of Oyo State, applauding his policy statement on pensioners.

“The approval for virtual screening will allow full freedom to our valued pensioners in the state.

“The opportunity to receive their pension benefits whilst out of service shows respect for their contribution to the development of the state and varied life choices that may take a pensioner to the Diaspora,” he said.