Paul Orude Bauchi

The Bishop of Bauchi/Gombe Catholic Diocese, Most Reverend Hilary Dachelem, has advised President Muhammadu Buhari against deception in a bid to calm the youth following recent #endSARS protests that rocked parts of the country.

Bishop Dachelem, who was reacting to town hall meetings organised by the federal government in the aftermath of the #endSARS protests to dialogue with youth and communities across the country on security issues and the way forward, advised the administration to be committed to genuinely addressing the plight of the youth for peace to reign

It will be recalled that at the various Town Hall meetings, the President deployed some of his ministers and some top government officials to engage the youth and commended youth in some states for not participating in the protests.

The representatives of the President who listened to complaints from youth regarding some of the government’s policies during the Town Hall meetings, mentioned the achievements of the administration as well policy interventions for the youth and promised to do more to end unemployment and poverty.

Reviewing the Town Hall meetings and steps being taken by the federal government in the aftermath of the #endSARS, Bishop Dachelem, who spoke with Daily Sun at his residence in Bauchi, advised Buhari to be sincere and committed to the problems of the youth.

“My advice is this Abraham Lincoln said ‘you can deceive some of the people some of the time, you can deceive all the people some of the time but you cannot deceive all the people all the time’. When you are entering into a dialogue with the youths you must be serious. You must be committed, you must be realistic and you must be truthful,” he said.

“You don’t just promise young persons that today we have this policy we will do this, we will do that and relent. You must pursue it, you must realize it. They must see it working. That is the crux of the matter: Implementation, impact.

“When you tell the young person you are going to have a Town Hall meeting, you don’t think you will calm down their nerves and then later you go on flying and doing whatever you are doing.

“No you must be realistic. Most of our leaders of the past went into leadership position as youth: Gowon, Awolowo, all these they came in as youth so if they were able to have that insights and given to being politically conscious, that they could rise to that position it means it is a serious target that we don’t have to toy with otherwise we are sitting on gun powder”

The Bishop said he was concerned about the youths saying government is not doing anything about it.

“It is not just the responsibility of government. All of us have to put hands to deck to make sure that our youths are attended to otherwise we shall have lopsided personality and it is delicate. It is dangerous for us. If we are not able to make a better Nigeria today, let us make the youth better for a better Nigeria for tomorrow. I am concerned about the youth. They receive lesser attention, lesser provision, poorer policies and poorest implementation of their policies and that why today society is menaced by all manner of crimes – armed robberies, kidnappings, promiscuity, addition, alcoholism all are product of mal or poor care of the youth if they are well taken care of then we will have a youth who will shun evil”