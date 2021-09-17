Justice Alloy Nwankwo, Chairman of Judicial Panel of Inquiry on police brutality, extra-judicial killings and Human Rights Violations in Ebonyi, on Thursday, said the panel had recommended the payment of N189 million to victims of extra-judicial killings.

Nwankwor, who disclosed this in an interview with journalists in Abakaliki, said the panel in Ebonyi received a total of 71 petitions, since it was set up on Oct. 20, 2020.

He further explained that of the 71 petitions received by the panel, 51 were determined while 20 were struck out for want of diligent prosecution.

The chairman added that the security agencies, involved in extra judicial killings, and other forms of violation of fundamental human rights, were also recommended for sanctions.

“We recommended sanctions and other forms of punishment for security agencies, involved in extrajudicial killings, brutality,” he said. (NAN)

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.