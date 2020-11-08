Wilson Okereke, Afikpo

Ebonyi State Judicial Panel assigned to investigate police brutality and human rights violations in response to the demands of #ENDSARS protesters has officially commenced sitting in Abakaliki.

The panel, which is headed by the immediate past Chief Judge of Ebonyi State, Justice Alloy Nwankwo (rtd), held its inaugural meeting after it had received five petitions from members of the public.

Justice Nwankwo vowed to prosecute all the violators of human rights including police officers who allegedly brutalized citizens of the state unjustifiably while assuring of the panel’s commitment towards obtaining justice in all the cases involving police brutality, human rights violation and other related extra-judicial killings.

Justice Nwankwo added that the panel would give the public unfettered rights to speak about their experiences in the hands of security agencies to enable the panel officials make findings and recommendations appropriately.

He pledged that in determining the cases already presented that the panel would ensure restitution to those whose fundamental human rights had been violated by the security personnel in the state.