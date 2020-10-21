Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

There was confusion in parts of Benin, the Edo State capital, Wednesday when anti-riot policemen shot into the air to disperse #EndSARS protesters along Benin/Agbor Road, by Winners Church.

The incident, which happened at about 10:30 am, led to commotion and panic among residents of the area.

It was learnt that the security operatives, who were heading in the direction of Agbor, ordered the protesters who barricaded the road to open the way for them, but met with stiff resistance.

They were said to have shot severally into the air to disperse the crowd of protesters who scampered in various directions for safety.

The police operatives were said to have descended on a black-coloured Lexus RX330 with parked beside the road in front of the Winners Church.

They reportedly broke the side windows and the front and back windshields and shot the four tyres of the vehicle to demobilize it.

They were also said to have taken away everything contained in the vehicle, including a power generating set, musical equipment and other things used by the protesters for their carnival processions.

Shortly after the policemen left the scene, the protesters mobilised back to the same spot with more men joining them.