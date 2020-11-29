By Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

An Edo state based lawyer and notary public, Olayiwola Afolabi, yesterday, called on President Muhammadu Buhari, Inspector General of Police, Senate President, Speaker of the House of Representatives and the Police Service Commission, to as a matter of urgency, set up judicial panel of enquiry to investigate attack on the Nigerian police during the recent #EndSARS protest that led to the death of some of their men and the destructions of their stations across the states.

Afolabi’s views were contained in a letter addressed to President Muhammadu Buhari, with copies also sent to the Inspector General of Police, Senate President, Speaker of the House of Representatives and the Police Service Commission.

“I however wish to bring to the attention of Your Excellency sir that men of the Nigerian Police Force were also attacked by unscrupulous, never do well hoodlums during the hijacked #EndSARS protest inflicting grievous bodily harm on several of them.

“It is my belief that a Judicial Panel of Enquiry be set up to investigate the attacks on men of the Nigerian Police Force by these hoodlums in a bid to bring these persons to justice and shore up the confidence of the men of the Nigerian Police Force in the ability of the Nigerian government to protect them.

“It is in the light of the foregoing that I write to Your Excellency and appeal that a Judicial Panel of Enquiry as soon as possible to ensure that justice is not only seen to be done but actually done”, he said.

The notary public and Lawyer, further lauded the initiative taken thus far by the president to ensure that the yearning and the aspirations of the Nigerian youth are being meant by first and foremost disbanding the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS and also setting up Judicial Panel of Enquiry to look into the activities of the disbanded SARS personnel.