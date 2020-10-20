Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Ekiti State Government has following the continuous protests by youths in the state, against police brutality, bad governance, and other demands, on Tuesday, ordered the immediate closure of all private and public schools in the State for the rest of the week.

The closure of schools by government was drawn from the dramatic dimension the EndSARS protest hashtag took on Monday in the state, when the protesters in their large numbers shut down the state and barricaded major roads which affected both students and teachers from getting to their respective schools and also workers from their offices.

The Commissioner for Education, Olabimpe Aderiye, disclosed that the decision of government is aimed at ensuring the safety of lives of students and teachers in the state.

The commissioner, in a statement signed by the Chief Information Officer, said : ” The Ekiti State Government has ordered the closure of all private and public schools in the State for the rest of the week.

“The Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Dr Olabimpe Aderiye, gave the order as a proactive step to safeguard the lives of our pupils, students, teachers and other staff members who are finding it difficult to get to their respective schools.

She, however, disclosed that academic activities would resume across the state on Monday 26th October, 2020.