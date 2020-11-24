Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Ekiti State Judicial Panel set up to look into violation of Human Rights by Police Officers (SARS) and other persons has given Nov. 30 as the ultimatum for the submission of pettitions in the State.

The Chairman of the Panel, Justice Corneliius Akintayo announced this on Tuesday at the sitting in Ado-Ekiti.

He stated that all parties should submit its pettitions on or before 30th day of Nov. 2020 because the panel sitting has an expiration date.

Earlier, A former SARS official, Sgt. Oladele Ayodeji who said he is now transfered and serving at the Rapid Response Squad RRS Ekiti during his witness before the panel on how his colleague, a former SARS official was murdered at Atikankan in Ado-Ekiti on Jan. 2, 2019

Sgt. Ayodeji on Tuesday appeared before the state Judicial Panel of Inquiry into allegations of police brutality, as witness for the pettitions filled by the wife of Late Sgt. Ajaiyi Musiliu a SARS officer.

He also narrated that he and his colleagues got a call that Musiliu was knocked down by a bike around 7.30 am while on duty, they mobilized but on getting to the scene found him in his pool of blood breathing unconsciously and his motorcycle on the other side of the road.

He was rushed to Police Cottage Hospital Okesha Ado-Ekiti, but unfortunately he gave up the ghost few minutes to 9.00am.

“From our investigations and during our fact findings as to what actually caused his death because we discovered that he was bleeding at the back of his neck.

“An eyewitness at the scene of the murder said they saw another okada riding behind the late officer and suddenly they sped to meet up with him and the man sitting at the back of the motorcycle that overtook him hit the late officer with something at the back of his neck and the two motorcycle collided and the three of them fell on the road.

“It was also recounted that there was a car driving behind them while the incident happened but to their surprise the car stopped and two men came out of the car and they both picked up the two men on the other bike into the car and one of the men in the car drove off with their motorcycle.

“But one Gbenga Aluko was alleged to be the perpetrator of the crime, and he was arrested on Jan. 29, 2019 by a team of SARS operatives having being also alleged to be among the killers of cult members in the State.

“Aluko in his statement during interrogation and confessional statement while in police custody said he was not the perpetrator of the crime, but called one Ojo Ayodele aka Ojiaka as the perpetrator.”

The witness said he is aware that Ojiaka has been arrested and charged to court in connection with the case of murder and cultism and already remanded at the Nigeria Correctional Centre.

The wife of the late officer Mrs Yetunde Ajayi who had sometimes in the month appeared before the panel to be cross examined was on Tuesday at the Panel.

Mrs Ajayi said the death of her husband who served at the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigeria Police early last year remained a mystery to her.

She explained that her husband left for work with his motorcycle around 6.30 am on the day of the incident, while she was called around 8.30 same morning only to be informed that her husband was dead.

Mrs Ajayi confirmed to the panel that the marks she saw on the corpse of her husband revealed that he was gruesomely murdered by unknown persons.

The mother of four who is a petty trader pleaded for sponsorship of her children in school as her breadwinner, her husband was no more.

When asked if she reported the incident to the police authority, she said she was not in a stable condition to report as at when the incident happened.

Earlier the counsel to Mrs Ajayi, Samson Osubu had told the panel his intention to call three witnesses to shed more light on the incident.