Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Ekiti State commissioner of police, Tunde Mobayo, has condemned in totality the alleged attack on a police station by some hoodlums in Ikere-Ekiti, Ikere Local Government Area of the state, under the guise of protesting EndSARS in the community.

Mobayo, who expressed displeasure at the incident described its entirety as barbaric, wicked and uncalled for.

The Area Command and the Divisional Police Headquaters in Ikere-Ekiti, was on Saturday attacked by some hoodlums under the guise of the ongoing EndSARS protest, destroying property worth millions of naira.

Mobayo, in a statement by the command’s spokesperson, ASP Sunday Abutu, on Sunday, said : “

On Saturday 17th October, 2020 a group of hoodlums in their large number, in the name of protest, went wild and attacked Ikere Area Command as well as Ikere Divisional Police Headquarters, destroying items worth millions of naira in the process.

“Part of the items destroyed are: the Area Command and the Divisional Headquarters Fences/Gates, Area Command and Divisional Headquarters Sign Posts, about 40 window glasses, four vehicles parked at the Station, the roof of a building close to the Station among others.

“The police chief, however, condemns such attack on Police properties and innocent citizens, noting that the attack could be described as barbaric, wicked and uncalled for.”

He, however, enjoined those who wish to protest to be more organized in a way that should not affect the rights of other members of the Society, urged them to embrace peace and prevent miscreants from hijacking such peaceful protest.

The commissioner advised parents, guardians and all stakeholders to warn their wards to refrain from engaging in any form of violent protest or act that could affect the peace enjoyed in the state.