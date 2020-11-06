As Protesters in Nigeria campaign for the end of the police unit known as the Special Anti-Robbery Squad or SARS, Elkay speaks out calling for an end to police brutality in the country and also an end to bad governance.

Canada-based Nigerian musician, Elkay says, he wasn’t in Nigeria long enough to have an encounter with them but he has heard stories, seen images, and understands the tragedy that has affected ‘my people’.

“I have had no close-up encounter with SARS, but I feel like whatever affects my people affects me too”, said Elkay.

Protesters in Lagos have been calling for an end to police violence over the past month, and they have accused the SARS unit of capture, extortion, and abuse.

Elkay also indicated the need for African countries to imitate the West as far as human rights were involved.

This comes off the heels of alleged killings of protesters at the Lekki Toll Plaza by the Nigerian Army which has sparked outrage in Nigeria and the international world with the Army and Lagos State Government pointing fingers of blame at each other.

Till date, the exact amount of casualties is unknown and no one has been held accountable for the breach of fundamental human rights as well as the murder of innocent civilians.

“If there’s one thing I want us(Africans) to emulate from the western world that’s their human rights policies. This protest is beyond end sars, the youths want better from the government and any incompetent government official should step down. Life is not that difficult” he said.