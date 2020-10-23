Lukman Olabiyi

The Centre for Environmental Sustainability and Development Awareness (CESDA) has urged youths to end protest against police brutality and extra-judicial killings across the country, in order to dialogue with government for way out.

The groups in a statements issued by its chairman of CESDA, Mr. Ogunko Oluwaseyi condemned attack on peaceful protesters across the country by government’s agents.

Oluwaseyi however, pleaded for calmness and also pray for healing for all those affected by the crisis

He urged the aggrieved youths to allow the dialogue process that is being initiated by the government at both state and federal level.

CESDA’s statement read:”It is with a heavy heart that I express my displeasure and sadness by the turn of events in our country and the needless loss of lives and destruction of government and private owned properties as reported in Lagos due to the attack on protesters at the Lekki toll gate and other parts of the country.

“In a critical time like this, I plead for calmness and also pray for healing for all those affected and I appeal to our aggrieved youths to allow the dialogue process that is being initiated by the government at both state and federal level. I believe this is very important for a peaceful, urgent, and transparent resolution of the present crisis that is rocking our nation.

“And on the part of our security agents, let me state categorically that It is outrightly out of order that lethal force will be applied on unarmed protesters who are only out to express their displeasure about the brutality they experience from the police and some government policies, therefore asking that the government should attend to their demands. It is advisable that they are engaged through peaceful and constructive methods.

‘To the generality of our fellow compatriots, it is worthy to note that our unity, purpose, and sacrifice is an inspiration that will help our dear nation chart the way forward in order to see the Nigeria of our dream.

‘ As we pray that the Labour of our heroes past should not be in vain, it is worthy for us to know that our struggles will not be in vain as well”,