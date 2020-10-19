Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

A non-governmental organisation under the auspices of Patriots for Growth and Development Initiatives (PGDI) has called on Nigerian youths to stop the violent #EndSARS protests currently roiling the country.

The Executive Director of the organisation, Isaac Nasim Salami, addressing newsmen in Lokoja on Monday, expressed worry that the protests have been hijacked by fifth columnists

He said it was sad that many youths are now been killed and government properties destroyed over what started off as peaceful protests.

The group warned that the violent protests could degenerate further if the Federal Government and all the 36 state governments did not act fast.

The group stressed that properties being destroyed are owned by Nigerians while people being killed are also Nigerians, and called for an immediate ceasefire.