Jude Chinedu, Enugu

An Enugu based group, Heroine Women Foundation has warned that youths in Enugu State will resume protests if the panel of inquiry set up to investigate cases of police brutality in the state fails to discharge its duties objectively.

The Executive Director of the foundation, Mrs Onyinye Mamah who gave the warning during a press conference in Enugu said that the youths were anxiously waiting for the report of the panel and a prompt implemention of its recommendations by government.

She said: “We want to warn that if the panel fails in its duties, we will resume our protest. We want all the issues raised during the protest to be addressed. Let justice be done and let it be seen to have been done. If the government fails, we will march to the Government House because that is the only way our politicians will listen to us.

“There should also be measures put in place to ensure that the country is rid of corruption which has affected its growth over the years. Efforts should also be made to ensure that families of dead and injured victims in the state are duly compensated.

Mamah who condemned the violence and destruction of property which trailed the #EndSARS protests in various parts of the country including Enugu State, assured that future protests will be better planned to avoid infiltration by miscreants.

“Violence has never given any good result. If we had continued just the way we started, we would have achieved a lot. Now we have socially disrupted the same nation we have been struggling to build”.