From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Three inmates who escaped from the Oko Maximum Correctional Center in Benin, Edo State during the #EndSARS jailbreak have met their waterloo in neighbouring Delta State.

The escaped inmates were killed alongside one other suspect during an exchange of gunfire with a combined team of policemen in Agbor.

The deceased suspects and other gang members had planned to abduct one Mrs Obiageli Eze-Nwane, wife of the Obi of the Umunede Kingdom in Ika North-East Local Government Area of Delta, Obi Agadagidi I.

Commissioner of Police Ari Muhammed Ali, who made the disclosure in Asaba at a press briefing, said the suspects sustained severe injuries during the fierce exchange of fire, and later gave up the ghost at the hospital.

Ali said men of the command Special Anti-Kidnapping and Cyber Crime Squad in a combined effort with operatives of the Intelligence Response Unit from the force headquarter, Abuja intercepted the gang around Agbor by the railway track.

‘The gang engaged the teams in a heavy gun duel and in the process, the gang were overpowered by the combined team.

‘Four of the suspected members of the gang sustained serious gunshot injuries while others escaped into the surrounding bush with traces of blood.

‘The injured suspects were taken to the hospital where they have up the ghost while receiving treatment.

‘Investigation later revealed that three among the suspects were on death roll who escaped from Oko Maximum prison in Edo State during the #EndSARS jailbreak,’ he said.

Ali said one AK-47 rifle, two magazines, two pump action guns, 28 rounds of AK-47 live ammunition and 31 rounds of live cartridges were recovered, adding that the matter was still under investigation.

