From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Three inmates who escaped from the Oko Maximum Correctional Centre in Benin, Edo State, during the #EndSARS jail break, have met their waterloo in neighbouring Delta State.

The unrepentant inmates were killed alongside one other suspect during an exchange of fire with a combined team of policemen in the Agbor area of Delta.

The deceased suspects and other gang members had planned to kidnap one Mrs. Obiageli Eze-Nwane, wife of the Obi of Umunede Kingdom in Ika North-East Local Government Area of Delta, Obi Agadagidi I.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Ari Muhammed Ali, who made the disclosure in Asaba, at a press briefing, said the suspects sustained severe injuries during fierce exchange of fire, and later gave up the ghost at the hospital.

Ali said men of the command’s Special Anti-Kidnapping and Cyber Crime Squad, in a combined effort with operatives of Intelligence Response Unit from the force headquarters, Abuja, intercepted the gang around Agbor by the rail way track.

“The gang engaged the teams in a heavy gun duel and, in the process, the gang were overpowered by the combined team.

“Four of the suspected members of the gang sustained serious gunshot injuries, while others escaped into the surrounding bush with traces of blood.

“The injured suspects were taken to the hospital where they gave up the ghost while receiving treatment.

“Investigation later revealed that three among the suspects were on death roll who escaped from Oko Maximum prison in Edo State during the #EndSARS jail break,” he said.

Ali said one AK 47 rifle, two magazines, two pump action guns, 28 rounds of AK 47 live ammunition and 31 rounds of live cartridges were recovered, adding that the matter was still under investigation.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .