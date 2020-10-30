The Eze Ndigbo Eti-Osa , Lagos State, Eze Gerald Onuchukwu (Gerico), has appealed to Nigerian youths over the #EndSARS protest that is gradually being hijacked by hoodlums across the nation to emnbrace peace.

In a statement, the Eze comisirated with some of the youths who died in the course of the protest and prayed that God in His infinite mercy will grant their souls eternal rest.

While commending Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for standing with the youths and personally taking their request to President Muhammadu Buhari in order to find solutions to their five-point demand, Onuchukwu urged him to ensure that the demands are implemented to the letter.

While appealing to the youths to end the protest and give government at all levels time to meet their demands, the Eze said hoodlums and miscreants were hijacking the peacefull protests.

He also reacted to insinuations in some quarters that the arson and vandalism carried out by miscreants were organised by a particular ethnic group. Onuchukwu described such statements as the handiwork of mischief-makers bent on lighting the fire of ethnic war. In his words the Eze said, “Destruction of property was also carried out in various parts of the country including South-East states, where curfew has also been declared. Are we going to blame this on any tribe or etnic groups living in such areas?”

On steps already taken by some governors to set up a panel of judicial enquiry into activities of SARS in their state, Onuchukwu commended them and appealed to other governors to follow suit.

Going down memory lane, Onuchukwu recalled that the relationship between Igbo, Hausa, Yoruba and other ethnic groups dated back centuries ago. He said since then the Igbo, Hausa, Yoruba and other ethnic nationalties have continued to live side by side, as exemplified by relationships between Zik, Pa Awo Tarka, Aminu Kano, Tafawa Balewa and other politicians in the First Republic.

“I hearby call on everyone to promote peace and love in Lagos and Nigeria as a whole,” he said.

While also commending Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo for earlier humbly admitting that the nation has failed the youths and also showing empathy to the injured and the dead, Onuchukwu appealed to the Federal Government to implement the demands of the youths as captured in Mr. President’s speech, adding that this measure would help ensure permanent peace in the country.