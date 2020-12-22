From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Father of 17-year-old Innocent Kokorifa killed in August 2016 by operatives of the Anti-Vice unit of the Bayelsa Police Command has recounted before the Bayelsa Judicial Panel of Inquiry on police brutality how his son was murdered.

Also an Octogenarian and two other families have demanded justice for their relatives.

Mr.Daniel Kokorifa, an official of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) attached to the Port Harcourt, Rivers State Command narrated how the boy was killed along the Airforce Road area of Okaka-Epie area of Yenagoa Local Government Council of the State.

Kokorifa from Okpotowarie community in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of the State, said his child was shot in the back while on an errand to the next street thereby terminating his dream of becoming a lawyer.

The distraught Kokorifa, in the petition dated 4th November, 2020 and numbered EAA/PI/BYS/240/2020 through his counsel, Ebikebena. A. Aluzu and Associates made before the Justice Young Emmanuel Ogola led panel said the boy was shot from behind at about 11.30am by one Police Corporal Vincent Kohamowei without provocation.

Another petitioner, 81-year-old grandfather, Chief Lucky Amakiri also in his petition before the panel said his grandson, Blessing Amakiri was killed by Policemen from Ekeki Division based on mere suspicion of belonging to a cult group in the state while on an errand at the former Oyoyo market in Ovom

Also dragging the authorities of the Bayelsa and Delta State police Commands before the Judicial panel were families of two Police Personel shot dead on the 14th of June, 2020 in Ughelli, Delta State allegedly by men of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad while on special duty alongside five other policemen.

In their separate petitions, the families of Sergent Ondogha Oyindineni and Sgt. Philip Seikpo insisted that the mysterious killings of their children alongside five police officers in Ughelli is suspicious and without any justifiable reasons.

The family of the deceased Sgt. Ondogha Oyindineni (F/N 47818) and Sgt. Philip Seikpo(F/N 477880), insisted that policemen were on special duty before they were killed and without proper explanation to the families.

Ogola after preliminary hearing and appearances made on the eighteen petitions received has adjourned to January 6th and 7th, 2021 for further hearings and appearances of witnesses.