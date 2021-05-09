From Priscilla Ediare Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi, on Friday received the final report from the State Judicial Panel of Inquiry into allegation of Human Rights Violation Against Police Officers including Officers of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and other persons with an assurance that his government would implement the decisions of the panel to the letter.

This is coming barely two months after the government paid compensation to the first batch of victims as recommended by the panel.

The governor, while receiving the report from the chairman of the panel, Justice C.I. Akintayo, at the conference hall of the Governor’s Office, Ado-Ekiti, noted that the outcome of the report was an opportunity for government to further strengthen its intervention in the promotion and protection of human rights in Ekiti State.

He added that the report would enable the government re-assess current measures in place to prevent all forms of extra-judicial conduct by law enforcement agencies and examine whether remedial measures that are currently in place within government structures are adequate, effective and efficient.