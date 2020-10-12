Rita Okoye, Lagos

Joining his voice to the #EndSARS protest currently championed by concerned Nigerian youths at home and abroad, Pascal Atuma, Canadian-Nigerian actor, screenwriter, film producer and director, has described the movement as a timely intervention.

In a video message released Monday from his base in the North American country, Atuma, who also is the CEO/Chairman TABIC Record Label, commended Nigerians for speaking with one voice about the excesses of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigeria Police Force.

He described the demonstrations as positive steps Nigeria needs to confront some of the challenges slowing down the progress and development of the country.

‘I want to use this opportunity to thank all the Nigerian youths that went out there and protested peacefully to end SARS (Special Anti Robbery Squad). It was time and the time you all are doing it is perfect,’ the filmmaker said.

Speaking further, Atuma also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for acceding to calls to disband the special police unit, stating:

‘President Muhammadu Buhari, you have done well by listening to the masses but use this as a starting point for other great things that you can do. Do not leave Nigeria the way Mugabe left Zimbabwe. We don’t want the type to Zimbabwe, Mugabe left for his children, grandchildren and the citizens. You (Buhari) have two years left to work, use it as a starting point to leave a legacy. So that when all is said and done, few years down the road, when people remember Muhammadu Buhari, they would say he was the one that ended SARS. He also ended lack of power (electricity) in Nigeria. He is the one that built roads, airport. He also the one that started paying teachers well. He also built good hospital and revived health system in Nigeria.’