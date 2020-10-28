Okwe Obi, Abuja

Action Democratic Party (ADP) has urged President Mohammadu Buhari, to fish alleged security personnel who opened fire on #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate, in Lagos State.

ADP National Chairman, Yabaji Sani, in a statement yesterday, explained that the shooting was undemocratic and uncalled for, as no nation can ever progress without peace, and Nigeria was not an exception.

Sani said: “It has become obvious that more than ever before our nation is facing an unprecedented moments of trials, owing to the #EndSARS protest which has given rise to myriads of other challenges, occasioned by the hijack of the protest by hoodlums in uniform and nondescript vandals, whose aim is to make the country ungovernable.

“The most disturbing is the senseless murder of the peaceful youth protesters by suspected soldiers which provoked and ignited the recent wanton attacks on public and private properties, as well as the serial looting of food items meant for distribution as palliatives for the vulnerable in the society but hoard in warehouses by states in some parts of the country, just to mention but a few.

“It is on this note that I am appealing to President Muhammadu Buhari, to as a matter of urgency, take a step further and go beyond the clandestine rhetoric’s of issuing mere presidential broadcast that leads no one to no where in this circumstance.

“Elementary knowledge of democracy is a government of the people, for the people and by the people. In this case, the people have spoken, although some of them did so through illegitimate means, but the genuine protesters have made their points clear through their 5- point agenda.

“On this note, we call on all leaders of thought in this country, religious, political and the traditional institutions to rise up to the occasion and call their subjects to order by appealing to them to embrace peace and dialogue as a sure and legitimate manner to channel their grievances.

“The Action Democratic Party (ADP), identifies with genuine protest by the organized youths in considering their five – point agenda but regrets the non availability of a leader to represent the Youth for engagement with the authorities for a meaningful dialogue.

“We also identify with the relevant Sections of the Nigerian Constitution that allows peaceful protests as well as freedom of expression and association by citizens.”

The former presidential candidate in the 2019 general election, flayed the destruction of public and private buildings, noting that those angry should adopt civil approach rather than resort to criminal act.

“Our party is of the opinion that the issue of good governance need to be quickly addressed and must not be allowed to lead to anarchy. We urge persons or groups who are either disgruntled or dissatisfied with government’s actions or policy to comport themselves with decorum while they channel their concerns to the relevant authorities in a peaceful and orderly manner.

“Vandalizing and looting of public property constitutes criminality and should never be supported by any sane community.

“Therefore I call on all well-meaning Nigerian youths to dissociate themselves from any acts capable of destabilizing our co-existence as a nation. The negative colouration being given to the original intention of the #EndSARS protesters as a result of the action of these vandals is regrettable and not healthy for us as a nation.”