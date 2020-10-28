Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Anambra State Police Command yesterday counted losses incurred during the violent protests disclosing that hoodlums acting under the guise of #EndSARS protests in Anambra State set ablaze eleven police stations, burnt over 20 vehicles including patrol and exhibit vehicles and an Armoured Personnel Carrier.

Commissioner of Police, Anambra State Command, CP John Abang during a press conference at the command headquarters, Awka on Wednesday disclosed that the hoodlums also vandalized six other police stations in the state and carted away motorcycles kept as exhibits.

He disclosed that four police officers were murdered including the DPO, Osumenyi Division, the Station Officer, and a young Police Constable leaving two others injured.

CP Abang in an emotion laden voice also disclosed that the hoodlums also murdered and beheaded an Inspector attached to the Anti-Cult Unit and burnt his body to ashes parading the streets with the deceased policeman’s head.

He said that in addition to attacking police formations, other government and private facilities such as the Revenue House, Ocha Brigade office and private trucks loaded with goods were attacked and valuable properties looted.

He said nevertheless, that despite the concerted efforts by the hoodlums to create a state of lawlessness in the state, the command stood its ground and repelled their attacks in various formations such as Area Command Onitsha, Ogidi, Awada, Central Police Station, Onitsha , Inland Town and ‘B’ Divisions.

He announced and paraded the arrest of 17 suspects in connection with the incidents with several exhibits recovered including one AK-47 rifle stolen from Ogbunike Division.

Other exhibits recovered from the suspects included one pump action gun, axe, cutlasses, one 63mm Smoke Grenade and substances suspected to be Canabis Sativa.

He said investigation is ongoing while efforts are being intensified to apprehend other fleeing suspects in order to bring them to book.

CP Abang also appreciated Governor Willie Obiano for his invaluable support to the law enforcement agencies in the state and encouraged Anambra citizens to be security conscious urging them to report any strange behavior or movement of persons to the nearest police station or dedicated phone numbers.

“I commend the patriotic youths , traditional /community leaders , vigilante groups and residents of Anambra State who contributed immensely to the overall success recorded by the command in calming the situation and restoring normalcy in the states as well as robust inter agency collaboration” he said.