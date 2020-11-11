Rita Okoye

Back from his radio tour and international concert, Olajide Orodo, popular known as GMG Boss has finally addressed issues making rounds on why he wasn’t seen around the #EndSars protest that rocked Nigeria.

Speaking during his radio tour with Rhythm FM, he frowned at people calling him out for not participating in the #EndSars protest, adding that he came into the country to lend his support for the movement but unfortunately, it was the day the alleged news of the massacre of some EndSars protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate

“I am not really happy about the event on the day of the protest that led to the shooting of peaceful and unarmed protesters.

“I could have been among those on the streets on that day but I arrived from my base in Ukraine on the same day so I couldn’t come out only to hear the bad news. It was heartbreaking,” he stressed.

GMG Boss was due to release his debut music project in October but due to the protests during that period had to postpone it to the first quarter of next year. He is very excited about the body of work and wants his fans to expect great sounds of the project.

He will be hosting a mini-concert this festive season in line with the Federal Government’s social distancing regulations.