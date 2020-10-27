Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State on Tuesday commended the security agencies in the state for their relentless efforts in the provision of security to the state.

The governor also sympathised with the police over the unfortunate deaths of some of their colleagues while on duty in other parts of Nigeria.

Bagudu gave the commendation during a visit to the Police Command in Kebbi State in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor was received by the DC Operations, Mr Godwin Eze.

The governor urged the security agencies to continue discharging their duties diligently in line with the provisions of the law.

He also advised them to be mindful of the messages from a cross section of innocent and patriotic Nigerians, who supported them and also sought for improved security of lives and properties of the public.

Bagudu condemned the hijack of an otherwise peaceful protests by youths tagged #EndARS by some divisive elements, hoodlums and those who do not wish Nigeria well.

The governor reiterated that the unity, peace and socio-economic prosperity of the nation, will not in anyway be compromised.

Responding, Mr Godwin Eze, the DC Operations, appreciated the governor for the visit and sought for continued good working relationship with state government.

Eze promised that the police was always ready to discharge its legitimate responsibilities deligently in line with the provisions of the law.

NAN reports that Bagudu was accompanied by the Chief of Staff, Government House, Alhaji Suleiman Muhammad-Argungu, the Secretary to the State Government, Babale Umar-Yauri and other government functionaries on the visit. (NAN)