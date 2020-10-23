Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Following the recent developments on the EndSARS protest across the country and beyond, the Taraba state Governor Darius Ishaku has on Thursday inaugurated a 10-man judicial panel of inquiry and restitution for victims of police brutality and other security agencies.

During the ceremony in the state government house, Jalingo, Ishaku revealed that the move was due to the prevailing trends of events surrounding the demands of the #ENDSARS protest by youth in the country.

Ishaku also explained that the decision was in compliance with the National Economic Council (NEC)’s directive on all states of the federation to constitute a panel to probe police brutality and killings in the country.

Our correspondent gathered that the panel which will be chaired by Justice Christopher Awubra is expected to submit its report within two months.

“The panel should note that they must follow the term of preference and appeal to the youths to sheath swords as their demands have been taken into consideration and will be acted upon by the government” He stressed.

Members of the panel include, CSP Shawulu Kaboson, Dr. Joseph Gimba, Karkaji Dan Adi, Mr Samuel Tari,Yakubu Garpha Usman, Representative of students union, CAN, Muslim council and Barr Elihu Pheedami Eskenah.

Speaking on behalf of the members, Justice Christopher Awubra promised that the panel will do everything possible to deliver and ensure that they do so with all sense of integrity and patriotism.