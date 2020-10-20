The Handball Federation of Nigeria (HFN) has postponed the Prudent Energy Handball Premier League 2020 from Oct. 23 to 0ct. 30, following the ‘EndSARS’ protest in the country.

HFN President, Samuel Ocheho, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday that the safety of athletes and officials, who would be coming from across the country, was paramount.

“The safety of our players and officials who will be traveling from different parts of the country to Abuja for the league is important.

“ We have decided to postpone the league for a week with the hope that everything will come back to normalcy soon,” he said.

The HFN president disclosed that the board of the Handball Federation had supported the decision which was as a result of the violence arising from the protest.

“We have unanimously decided to postpone the league as result of the protest which has turned violent.

“This has necessitated some state governments to declare curfew in their states,” Ocheho said.

He added that he hoped that normalcy returned to the country to enable the league commence from Oct. 30 at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja.(NAN)