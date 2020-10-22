Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Suspected hoodlums in Agbor, Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State on Thursday emptied a trailer load of animals meant for sale.

The hoodlums who disguised as #EndSARS protesters, stormed the animal market along the Benin-Asaba expressway and vandalised the truck where the animals including sheep, goats and chickens were loaded.

The development created exacerbated the rowdy situation, as the animals became free for all, while those saddled with the responsibility of providing security took to their heels.

Some of the beneficiaries tied one or two sheep or goats on their motorcycles while several others carried the loot on their shoulders with others including women running away with fowls in different directions.

One Adamu Idris, a trader at the market said he was shocked to see the youths looting the trailer.

A resident in Agbor, Joe Ebiri condemned the act, saying it was an outright robbery.

Ebiri added that security agents should brave up to the challenge as hoodlums come out at will all in the name of protest to rob people in the area.