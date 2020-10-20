Christopher Oji, Lagos

Hoodlums have hijacked the #EndSARS protest in Lagos, mounting attacks on police stations.

Three police stations presently under attack are the Orile Police Station which has been set ablaze, Amukoko Division and the Traffic Division in Ikeja.

There is fear and apprehension as police station are relocating their armouries to the State Police Command, fearing the arms and ammunition in their armouries may be looted by the angry mob.

A police officer said: ‘We are incapacitated because we can’t repel the hoodlums who masquerade as #EndSARS protesters as the Commissioner of Police has directed that no policeman should fire a shot.

‘The CP has threatened that any Police officer who fires a shot will be dismissed. That is the reason why we are relocating our armouries to the State Command.’