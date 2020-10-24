Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Multimillion naira empowerment items were on Saturday carted away by hoodlums that invaded the home of Senator Teslim Folarin at Oluyole Estate, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

But for the quick intervention of the joint security outfit in the State, Operation Burst, the house would have been totally looted and burnt.

Items said to have been looted include scores of motorcycles, generators, grinding machines and sewing machines.

But seven persons among hundreds of hoodlums that allegedly took part in the looting were arrested by Operation Burst and have been taken into custody.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Folarin, representing Oyo Central sensorial district, is the current Chairman, Senate Committee on Local Content, Downstream Petroleum and Legislative Compliance, and a former Senate Leader.

Speaking with journalists at the scene, the Senator’s elder brother, Yinka Folarin, said the empowerment items carted away by the hoodlums were meant for distribution to people in 11 Local Governments in his district on November 6.

According to him, 330 motorcycles were within the premises of the house before the arrival of the hoodlums at 11:50 am, saying: ‘We are still expecting more motorcycles before the empowerment day. Count the bikes now, they are not up to 25.’

When Sunday Sun counted the remaining motorcycles, they were 16 in number. The hoodlums were said to have broken the pedestrian gate to the house had had a free reign before the arrival of Operation Burst.

Folarin also stated that 130 generators meant for the empowerment were also completely looted, apart from grinding and sewing machines that were also carted away.

Some of the seven suspects were said to have been arrested within the premises of the house, following a distress call made to the security outfit. One of the suspects was said to have carried a keg of petrol to the house and threatened to burn the house before they were apprehended.