By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila, and other political leaders yesterday, renewed strategies to rebuild Lagos in the aftermath of the destruction of private and public properties in the state during the EndSARS protest last year.

Political leaders in state including the Gbajabiamila, Sanwo-Olu, Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, Senator Adeola Solomon, James Falake, members of Governor Advisory Council, and others spoke at the state’s Executive /Legislative Parley.

The three-day event with the theme: “A Consensus Agenda for Rebuilding Lagos”, organised by the Office of Civic Engagement, was also attended by traditional rulers, chieftains of All Progressives Congress, and political office holders

In his opening remark, the state governor, Mr Sanwo-Olu disclosed that the foundation for the proposed Fourth Mainland Bridge would commence before the end of the year.

He said his administration was determined to execute the Fourth Mainland Bridge, as it would improve movement in the state.

“We did not politically promise Fourth Mainland Bridge but we are going to do Fourth Mainland Bridge.

“With your prayers and by the grace of Almighty God, we shall turn the sod and lay the foundation for the building and construction of that Fourth Mainland Bridge before the end of this year.

‘’We are on course and I am sure that the 37km ring road is on track, which will change the face of transportation and movement in Lagos,’’ the governor said.

He said that his administration would also complete the two rail projects started several years back, including the Blue Line and the Red Line.

According to him, before the end of the administration, the project would be completed and trains would move on the two rail lines.

Speaking on the theme of the parley, Sanwo-Olu said that it came up as a result of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the mayhem on the state during the EndSARS protest.

He said that with the level of destruction, there was no alternative than to start rebuilding Lagos, adding that all stakeholders in the development and growth of Lagos State had to come together to share experiences and proffer solutions.

On his part, Gbajabiamila preached unity of purpose among the political leaders and stakeholders to make their dream come to reality for the state. He pledged the support of his colleagues in getting the Federal Government assistance for the project

Also, Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Obasa urged every one to contribute their quota effectively to the discussion of moving Lagos to a greater height.

Special Adviser to the Governor, Office of Civic Engagement, Aderemi Adebowale in her welcome address, said the 16th edition of the Executive and Legislative Parley was aimed among others at reaching consensus on issues germane to the growth and development of Lagos. She thanked the political leaders for attending the retreat.