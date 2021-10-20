From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Hundreds of Nigerian youths that participated in the #ENDSARS commemorative protest in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Wednesday demanded the release of a Yoruba nation activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho, and the leader of the Independent People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, as well as other protesters that are currently in various detention facilities within and outside the country.

The protesters had converged on popular Iwo Road Interchange and walked through Abayomi area, where two policemen were roasted alive last year, and Testing Ground at Idi-Ape, where Governor Seyi Makinde of the state prevented bloody clash between #ENDSARS protesters last year as well, and stopped at the gate of the state secretariat, Agodi, where the Executive Assistant to Governor Makinde on Security Matters, Mr. Sunday Odukoya, a retired Commissioner of Police addressed them.

The protest was staged in spite of a stern warning by the Oyo State Police Command against such protest in the state, warning that serious sanctions awaited anyone who organised protests in commemoration of the day. Tbe protesters carried Nigerian flags and said they protested peacefully.

Two among the leaders of the protest, Mr Solomon Emiola, and Ms. Kemi Adeshina, demanded the immediate release of the nine remaining #EndSARS protesters who are still in custody.

According to Adeshina, “We have come here to let them know that, they should release all political detainees in person of Chief Sunday Igboho, Nnamdi Kanu and other detainees should be released unconditionally. Nobody should infringe on our fundamental human rights.”

Executive Assistant to Governor Makinde on Security Matters, Odukoya, said while addressing the protesters: “I salute the courage, tolerance and endurance of the security agencies in handling the situation for Oyo State. Oyo State Governor believes in the rule of law.

“This particular issue is already in court and if the judiciary is clamouring for independence, there should not be any interference in this matter. We should allow the court to do the needful and when they come out with the result, everybody will see.

“Detainees are in custody. It is not Oyo State government that detained them. It is the court process. We cannot intervene into the judiciary system, we need to allow the court to do the needful.”

