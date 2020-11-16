Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

The Association of South East Town Unions (ASETU) yesterday announced that it would hold an emergency security retreat in Enugu State to discuss the rising security challenges in the zone following the recent protests across the country.

In a press statement by the national president and the national secretary of the union, Chief Emeka Diwe and Mr. Gideon Adikwuru, respectively, ASETU disclosed that the two-day event would begin on Friday.

ASETU restated its commitment to mutual respect and love among all the ethnic nationalities in the country.

They further stated that the group would continue to respect the diversities of the country and to relate with all ethnic formations with mutual dignity, stressing that any other insinuations to the contrary was totally ‘un-Igbo.

“As the umbrella association of all the town unions in Igbo land, we have an obligation of rising to the occasion to stem the tide of this incendiary turn of an otherwise peaceful protest organized by Nigerian youths to express their displeasure over police brutality.

“The town union system, historically, has been the fulcrum of peace, development and prosperity of the Igbo nation, and the closest administrative units to the Igbo grassroots.

“ASETU has put arrangements in place for a two-day emergency security retreat so as to bring all Igbo communities, leaders and stakeholders together to reflect aloud on the challenges facing our people as a result of the fallout of the protests.

This retreat will be held at the Universal Hotels, Enugu, between November 19 and November 20, 2020,” the group stated.