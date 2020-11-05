Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Inspector General of Police, (IGP) Muhammed Adamu has blamed the escalation of the EndSARS protest across the federation on the activities of social media.

Adamu disclosed this on Thursday when he paid a courtesy visit to governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State to ascertaining the level of damage on both public and private facilities during the protest.

The IGP noted that the protest was initially not targeted at the Police or SARS, but regretted that it was later hijacked by hoodlums to loot and cause civil unrest in the society.

He however commended Police officers across the country for being professional during the protest.

“I can tell you that our men acted professionally during the protest, they have their guns, they were being killed, yet they respected human dignity.

“I came specifically to visit vandalized properties and to see the level of damage done to police facilities in Imo”, he said.

Adamu said he would also address key stakeholders and police officers to encourage and boost their moral which he said was low due to the protest.

He also promised to strengthen community policing and partner with relevant stakeholders in achieving the aim.

Gov. Hope Uzodinma in his remarks, said police officers paid huge sacrifice for the nation during the protest.

He said the society needed to embrace the Police strongly, while also assuring that Imo government would support security agencies in the state.

The governor expressed worry that social media was being used to cause trouble in the country. “I am strongly advocating that social media should be regulated in Nigeria.

“Opposition party incited hoodlums to cause trouble in Imo, because the real protesters went off the street after my address and assurances to them”, Uzodimma said.