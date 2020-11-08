By Christopher Oji

The Inspector–General of Police Muhammed Adamu has constituted a 9 -man committee to assess and evaluate police losses during the EndSARS protest .

The Committee consists of,a Commissioner of Police; a Deputy , CP Abutu Yaro, as the Chairman, DCP Atayero Patrick, Vice Chairman and

SP Adedeji Julius as Secretary. Other six are :ACP Sulaiman Gulma,ACP Samuel Dang, CSP Kehinde Ope,SP Chijioke Kalu,SP Ajibade Sunday and DSP Mahmud Haruna as members of the Committee.

The IGP said :”The Committee has three weeks within which to submit its report.It should be made clear that the assignment of the Committee is not a witch-hunt venture. It is rather a stock taking exercise that is intended to properly document the losses of the Nigeria Police Force for the purpose of strategic planning. The outcome of the exercise should be an authentic and verifiable reference document for our reconstruction and re-equipment plans as well as for future reference. Members of the Committee are therefore charged to ensure that they situate their activities within the mandate contained in the terms of reference.

” It is with sober reflection that I address this gathering today. The #ENDSARS protests which commenced on a rather peaceful front unfortunately degenerated into violence leading into loss of lives and wanton destruction of properties.

“The Federal and State Governments have set up Panels of Inquiry with a view to investigating the immediate and remote causes of the violence that engulfed some parts of our country in recent time. However, as an organisation, the Nigeria Police Force suffered huge losses in terms of human and material resources during the incidents. This has necessitated the setting up of a Committee for assessment of the losses of the Nigeria Police Force during the #ENDSARS protests.

“The terms of reference of the Committee are:

To physically visit the scenes and capture the pictorials of all damages done to Police infrastructure and personnel.

“Establish the weapons holdings that were lost during the incidents.Verify the fatalities suffered by the Police. Undertake visits to the families of the deceased Police Officers and those injured.

Give the cost implication of the losses in terms of facilities, weaponry and other assets in custody of Nigeria Police, and;proffer suggestions on possible interventions towards reconstruction, re-equipping and requisite supports for the families of the deceased and the injured.

“I encourage members of the Committee to see their assignment as a call to service which should be undertaken with purposefulness, empathy, dedication and sacrifice. In visiting the families of the deceased officers and the injured ones, you are to show concern, pray for them and encourage them to see their losses as sacrifices for nation building which will continually be remembered by the Nigeria Police Force and the nation.

“Let me at this juncture and from the depth of my heart, appreciate the sacrifices of all Nigeria Police Officers and formations at this very trying period of our national service. I am, particularly gratified by the restraints that the police demonstrated in avoiding deployment of lethal weapons, even in the face of imminent threats to their lives.

“I wish to appreciate President Muhammadu Buhari for his continued supports to the Nigeria Police Force and commitment to holistic reforms of the Force. I equally appreciate Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Governments at all levels for their support and understanding. It is on this note that I hereby inaugurate the Committee for the Assessment of Losses Suffered by the Nigeria Police Force during the #Endsars protests and I charge members of the Committee to commence work with immediate effect. I assure you of all supports that you may need in achieving the task”.