From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the immediate withdrawal of the suit challenging the legality of the States’ Judicial Panel of Inquiry into alleged brutality by the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) filed by the police.

Force public relations officer Frank Mba who made this known said “The Inspector General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu, NPM, mni has ordered for the immediate discontinuation and withdrawal of the suit challenging the legality of the States’ Judicial Panel of Inquiry into alleged brutality by the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS). The IGP’s order, today, 4th December, 2020, is sequel to the outcome of investigations into the role played by the Force Legal Section in the institution of the said suit.

“Recall that the IGP had yesterday, 3rd December, 2020, ordered a probe into the alleged involvement of the Force Legal Section in the attempt to halt the ongoing States’ Judicial Panel inquiries into the activities of the defunct SARS.

Meanwhile, the IGP reassures citizens that the Force remains committed to the course of justice at all times and will not allow anybody to constitute a ‘brick-wall’ to the ongoing reform processes of the Force”.