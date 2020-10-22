Christopher Oji, Lagos
Hoodlums pretending to be #EndSARS protesters have set the Ikoyi Prisons, Lagos on fire, reports say.
Prison authorities and sympathizers are trying to put out the fire.
More details later.
Christopher Oji, Lagos
Hoodlums pretending to be #EndSARS protesters have set the Ikoyi Prisons, Lagos on fire, reports say.
Prison authorities and sympathizers are trying to put out the fire.
More details later.
Christopher Oji, Lagos Hoodlums pretending to be #EndSARS protesters have set the Ikoyi Prisons, Lagos on fire,...
© 2019 The Sun Nigeria - Managed by Netsera.
© 2019 The Sun Nigeria - Managed by Netsera.
Leave a Reply