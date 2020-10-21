George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Residents of Owerri, the Imo State capital, ignored on Wednesday the 24-hour curfew imposed on the State by Governor Hope Uzodinma.

The Governor had on Tuesday night announced a 24- hour curfew as a measure to quell the ongoing # ENDSARS# unrest in the State which has made vehicular movements in the State capital a nightmarish experience in the last five days.

Residents of Owerri, however, are ignoring the curfew as they go about their normal business.

Traders were seen opening up their shops as early as 8 am, with armed security personnel observed to be stationed at strategic junctions across the metropolis.