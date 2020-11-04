T‎ony Osauzo and Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

In a move to boost the morale of the officers and men of the Police, the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, yesterday, announced that officers and men of the force will continue to enjoy Health Insurance Scheme of the government even after their retirement.

Adamu who announced this shortly after on-the-spot assessment of burnt stations in Benin City, the Edo State capital,‎ disclosed that the police is working with the Police Service Commission to ensure that officers who lost their lives and those injured would be promoted to the next rank.

“While in service, we registered for Health Insurance Scheme but it stop when we retired.

“Now, this government said no, it is not encouraging and it is now part of the law that those that have retired from the force will continue to enjoy health insurance scheme”‎, he explained.

The IGP further disclosed that about 60,000 retired officers have been captured in the scheme, urging policemen not to entertain any fear as they will continue to enjoy the health insurance scheme of the government.

He explained that the the Police Act of 2020 passed into law has taken care of most of the police welfare’s need saying that “Since it is an Act, those gaps in terms of officers’ welfare have been take care of by that Act.

“With this government we have been able to set up police trust fund which now to takes care of logistical requirement and capacity building of the police”.

Speaking on the #EndSARS violence, Adamu assured that the family of those that lost their lives and those that were injured as a result of the violence, would be compensated.

“I am working with the Police Service Commission so that those who lost their life and those Injured will get promotion to the next level”.

Besides, he disclosed that the federal government had adjusted the salary of all officers to a higher grade in order to encourage them for utmost performance, adding “So we don’t need to be demoralised or leave the public space for criminals to occupy”.

The number one corp commended the men and officers of the force for their restraint despite the utmost provocation.