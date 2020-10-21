Agaju Madugba, Katsina

Katsina State Governor Aminu Bello Masari has signed a legal instrument establishing a judicial commission of inquiry to investigate alleged excesses of the recently disbanded Police Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

Activities of the police unit had attracted persistent criticisms leading to the ongoing protests in parts of the country.

A press statement on Wednesday by the Governor’s Director-General, Media, Abdul Labaran Malumfashi, explained that the constitution of the judicial commission of inquiry follows the order by President Muhammadu Buhari ordering the disbandment of SARS and the investigation of its alleged excesses and extra-judicial activities.

The statement said that ‘the 10-member commission which has Justice Abbas Abdullahi Bawale of the Katsina High Court as Chairman and Alhaji Ibrahim M. Daku of the Governor’s Office as secretary, has two gender-based representatives from civil societies organisations, one representative of students and the State Coordinator of the National Human Rights Commission.’