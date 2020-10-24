Felix Ikem, Nsukka

The Special Adviser to the Governor of Enugu State on Inter-Party affairs, Rt. Hon. Jonathan Chukwuma has described as an “affront” destruction of government properties in Enugu state by hoodlums” in the guise of EndSARS protest in the state.

Recall that #EndSARS protesters had destroyed government edifices, Police stations, billboards of politicians, bus stops, traffic lights, solar-powered batteries etc, during the protest in the past few days.

Speaking to news men in Nsukka on Saturday, the SPA who frowned at the level of destruction of government properties in the state by hoodlums during the protest, explained that the mission was to cause instability and atmosphere of chaos in the peaceful state.

Jonathan who was former deputy Speaker of Enugu state House of Assembly, noted that despite the fact that Enugu remains the most peaceful and high security network area in the entire Southeast, the hoodlums destroyed properties of government to bring the state to disrepute before other well meaning Nigerians.

“The mission was very clear: to taint the good image of Governor Ugwuanyi and image of the state, generally known for its peace and tranquility.

“It was clear the hoodlums implemented a script which was primarily written to cause instability in the state and cast the state governor in bad light.

“Otherwise, can anyone tell me the connection between #EndSARS protest and destruction of government properties or social amenities in the state?,” the SPA queried.

He further called on the Youths of the state to keep guard on the properties of Enugu state and ensure that hired hoodlums do not take the greater part of the day in the name of protest.