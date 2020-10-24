Felix Ikem, Nsukka

The Special Adviser to the Governor of Enugu State on Inter-Party affairs, Rt Hon Jonathan Chukwuma, has described as an ‘affront’ the destruction of government properties in Enugu State by hoodlums in the guise of #EndSARS protesters in the State.

#EndSARS rioters had destroyed government edifices, police stations, billboards of politicians, bus stops, traffic lights, solar-powered batteries and other infrastructure during the protest in the past few days.

Speaking to reporters in Nsukka on Saturday, the Governor’s aide, who frowned at the level of destruction of government properties in the State by hoodlums during the protests, said that the mission of the hoodlums was to cause instability and an atmosphere of chaos in the State.

According to Jonathan, a former Deputy Speaker of the Enugu State House of Assembly, the hoodlums had destroyed properties of the State Government to bring the State to disrepute.

‘The mission was very clear: to taint the good image of Governor Ugwuanyi and image of the State, generally known for its peace and tranquility.

‘It was clear the hoodlums implemented a script which was primarily written to cause instability in the State and cast the State Governor in bad light.

‘Otherwise, can anyone tell me the connection between #EndSARS protest and destruction of government properties or social amenities in the state?,’ the SPA queried.

He called on the youths of the State to keep guard of State property and ensure that hired hoodlums do not take the greater part of the day in the name of protests.