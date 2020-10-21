Angry youths have defied the curfew imposed by the Lagos State Government, going on a rampage and burning a police station.

The protesters also set many BRT buses on fire.

As at press time, the Makinde police station is on fire. But the protesters faced resistance by police officers who shot at them.

A protester, John Okorie said:

‘This is just the beginning, we are going to burn down many stations.

‘We have just set Makinde police station ablaze, but some of us were shot. We don’t care as we are ready to sacrifice our lives. Our anger is the killing of innocent Nigerians all over the country, especially the ones killed at Lekki Toll Gate.’

The police are yet to react, but a senior police officer said: ‘We can’t fold our arms and watch hoodlums hijack the protest. There is curfew and any reasonable and responsible person should not disobey constituted authority. Criminal elements have taken over the protest.’

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, had earlier warned that the police under his watch would implement the curfew to the letter.