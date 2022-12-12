By Lukman Olabiyi, Lagos

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has performed the ground breaking ceremony of the redevelopment of the state high court at Igbosere, which was destroyed during #EndSARS protest in October 2020.

Speaking at the ceremony, the governor commended the efforts and initiatives of the Rebuild Lagos Trust Fund which was established in the aftermath of the October 2020 civil unrest in Lagos by the executive order for rebuilding and restoring affected state assets and landmark structures in Lagos.

He said the event was significant and important, pledging the commitment of his administration towards rebuilding the historic and oldest court to continue to discharge justice to citizens of Nigeria and Lagos State.

Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo, said October 20, 2020 would continue to be remembered in Lagos as a sad day saying the ground breaking ceremony towards the Redevelopment of

the High Court of Lagos state, Igbosere was a testimony to the commitment to rebuild a complex which was raised to ashes in the aftermath of the civil unrest in Lagos.

The Chief Judge of Lagos State, Justice Kazeem Alogba,said

with the rebuilding of

the court justice delivery would continue to be ensured in the state for the benefit of mankind.

Chairman Board of Directors, the Rebuild Lagos Trust Fund, Olayemi Cardoso restated the commitment and the mandate for rebuilding and restoring affected state assets in the state among the six pioneer projects identified by the trust fund, noted that Lagos High Court Igbosere holds significance to Lagos and Nigeria.

He said the project would be in two phases adding that the first include the rebuild of old court structure, upgrading it to a state of the art facility and restore the artefacts and the second phase would be a multi-storey and purpose structure to resolve space constraints.

Chief Executive Officer and Project Director of the Fund, Olujimi Hotonu, thanked stakeholders and the Lagos State Government for its efforts to rebuild and redevelop, the High Court which was one of the public buildings affected by the October 2020 civil unrest under the purview of the Fund.